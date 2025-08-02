Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,389,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 397,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 299,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 118.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 274,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,411,000 after buying an additional 148,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,822,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

NYSE VMI opened at $358.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $333.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.87. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $379.22.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

