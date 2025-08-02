Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 48,029 Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth $14,799,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 419,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 318,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 975,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 266,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,646,000 after purchasing an additional 184,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

CMCO stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Corporation has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $405.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $235.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.88 million. Columbus McKinnon had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Corporation will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -164.71%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

