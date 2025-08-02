Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $839,000 Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $18,109,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1,300.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 875,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,384,000 after acquiring an additional 813,352 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $9,959,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $5,882,000. Finally, CF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $4,691,000. Institutional investors own 36.79% of the company’s stock.

OCSL opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 104.31 and a beta of 0.69. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $17.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.67 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Armen Panossian bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $293,748.57. The trade was a 62.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $199,943.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 71,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,054.47. This trade represents a 26.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

