Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $895,000 in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,909,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 58.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 2,154.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,533,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $622.33 million, a PE ratio of -79.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $47.82.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

