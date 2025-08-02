Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,489 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 116.1% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AGM stock opened at $170.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.40. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation has a 1-year low of $159.64 and a 1-year high of $217.14. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.33 million. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total transaction of $67,291.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric T. Mckissack sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total value of $140,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,416.09. This trade represents a 23.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.