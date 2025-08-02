Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 1,468.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $127,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 127,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.56. The trade was a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

