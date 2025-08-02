Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enersys by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 41.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 416,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enersys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Enersys Price Performance

Shares of ENS opened at $89.08 on Friday. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

Insider Transactions at Enersys

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Enersys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.