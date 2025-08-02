Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 12,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Enersys by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 122,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 41.0% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 67,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enersys during the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 416,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enersys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Enersys Price Performance
Shares of ENS opened at $89.08 on Friday. Enersys has a twelve month low of $76.57 and a twelve month high of $104.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enersys Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Enersys’s payout ratio is 10.65%.
Insider Transactions at Enersys
In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 50,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell bought 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,085 shares of company stock valued at $89,726. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Enersys
EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.
