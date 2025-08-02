Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $805,000 Investment in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,430 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,855,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 60,732 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 1st quarter worth about $1,169,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 37,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:THFF opened at $52.44 on Friday. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $57.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $621.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.47.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Dividend Announcement

First Financial Corporation Indiana ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s dividend payout ratio is 39.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

First Financial Corporation Indiana Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

