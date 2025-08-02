Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,594 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 603.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $650,552.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,541,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,066,745.22. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $137,135.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 233,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,242. This trade represents a 3.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,725 shares of company stock valued at $823,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.27 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $284.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.32 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.