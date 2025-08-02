Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,946 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 16,283 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 4,637.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Sidoti upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $181.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $31,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,935.41. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

