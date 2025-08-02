Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Caleres were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,223,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,041 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth about $2,673,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Performance

Caleres stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.44 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres Announces Dividend

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). Caleres had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 11.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Report on CAL

About Caleres

(Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.