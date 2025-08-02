Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Universal Insurance Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of UVE stock opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $652.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Insurance

Institutional Trading of Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 25,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $672,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 926,667 shares in the company, valued at $24,936,608.97. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jon Springer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $811,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 301,835 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,655.10. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,393 shares of company stock worth $2,687,275 over the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 3,499.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,866 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.