Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 316,700 shares, anincreaseof3,131.6% from the June 30th total of 9,800 shares. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently,4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

Universal Logistics stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $53.29.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $393.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Universal Logistics from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Institutional Trading of Universal Logistics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 15,197.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Universal Logistics by 8.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Universal Logistics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.