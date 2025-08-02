UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,781,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,345 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CRH by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,416 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CRH by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,717,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,472,000 after buying an additional 1,978,225 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 931.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,977,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,004,000 after buying an additional 1,786,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,813,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,352,000 after buying an additional 1,458,303 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRH Trading Down 0.1%

CRH opened at $95.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.82. Crh Plc has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH Dividend Announcement

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

CRH Company Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

