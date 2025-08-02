UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $1.35 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,003 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $222,710,000. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after acquiring an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,765,000 after purchasing an additional 27,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

