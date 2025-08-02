UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $634,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG stock opened at $107.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $113.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

