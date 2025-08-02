UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO opened at $284.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.23. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

