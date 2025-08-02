UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,312 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.64 and a 12-month high of $75.04. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

