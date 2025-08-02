Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of UE opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.04.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 22.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $488,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UE. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1,058.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

