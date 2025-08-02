Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $317,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,398.04. This represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $1,467,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,440.96. The trade was a 79.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1,778.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth approximately $1,094,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 129,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 19,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

