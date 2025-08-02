US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.66% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $71,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $284.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $317.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.00 and a 200 day moving average of $274.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.