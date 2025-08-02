US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $41,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,343,000 after acquiring an additional 723,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,057,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 182.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 431,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 278,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $94.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.28 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

