USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on USA Rare Earth in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

USA Rare Earth stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. USA Rare Earth has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.68.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Rare Earth in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth in the first quarter worth $4,114,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

