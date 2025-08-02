V.F.’s (VFC) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on shares of V.F. and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of V.F. and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.27.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.00%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 85,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,903.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 295,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,112.38. The trade was a 40.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $602,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 280,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,398.10. This trade represents a 21.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 185,840 shares of company stock worth $2,198,403 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 94.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth $350,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $749,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in V.F. by 46.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 152,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 48,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

See Also

