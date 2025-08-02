Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $187.20.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $148.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.55%.

In other news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,492. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $5,869,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 27,955.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 43,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $20,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

