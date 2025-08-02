VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $54.78.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.