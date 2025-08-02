VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $65.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

