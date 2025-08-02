Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,321,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,190,000 after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 606,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,791,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $69.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

