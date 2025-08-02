Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,321,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,136 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $80,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

