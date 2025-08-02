Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $66.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

