Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is TIAA Trust National Association’s 5th Largest Position

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,293,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,133,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 354,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after purchasing an additional 190,732 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 479.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,298,000 after purchasing an additional 991,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $161.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

