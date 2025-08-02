Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $58.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

