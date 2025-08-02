Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $49.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

