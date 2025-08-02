Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 853,500 shares, anincreaseof5,706.1% from the June 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 41,134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $59.75 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1927 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

