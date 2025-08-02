Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Sold by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,704.6% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,181,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of MGC opened at $226.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.61 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $173.32 and a 52 week high of $233.51.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

