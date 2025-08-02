Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 73.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,664 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 159,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 69.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 381,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,526,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VNQ stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.56. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

