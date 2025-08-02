Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,561,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,622,000 after acquiring an additional 227,202 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,763,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,249,000 after acquiring an additional 493,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,825,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,324,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.56. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.92 and a one year high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

