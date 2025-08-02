Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,740,000 shares, anincreaseof7,060.1% from the June 30th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,806,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 131,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,037,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 329,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,067 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 232,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.42 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

