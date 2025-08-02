Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2003 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.