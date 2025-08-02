Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Stock Holdings Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. ArborFi Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

