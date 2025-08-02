Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Decreased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $571.45 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.11.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

