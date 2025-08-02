Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Raised by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $588.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

