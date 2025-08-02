Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $571.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $563.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $588.16. The company has a market cap of $694.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

