Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 255,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $128.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.89 and a 12-month high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.31.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

