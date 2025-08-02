Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.31.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems Stock Down 2.0%

VRNS opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,300. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.