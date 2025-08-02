Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.51. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,930,170.20. This represents a 9.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,889 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 541,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 655.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 131,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 113,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 179.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

