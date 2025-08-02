Ventum Cap Mkts Cuts Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 29th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIF. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$78.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$59.00 price target on shares of Exchange Income and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Exchange Income to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.42.

TSE:EIF opened at C$65.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.72. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of C$45.00 and a 12 month high of C$68.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.45.

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.42%.

Exchange Income Corp is a diversified acquisition-oriented corporation focused on opportunities in two sectors, aerospace, aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing. The business plan of the corporation is to invest in profitable, well-established companies with strong cash flows operating in niche markets.

