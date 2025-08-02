Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,320,000 shares, agrowthof3,886.3% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently,12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently,12.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Andrew Meslow bought 253,094 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $475,816.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. This represents a 539.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRA opened at $1.94 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.80.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Vera Bradley had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $51.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

