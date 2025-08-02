Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VLTO. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Veralto from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Veralto from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NYSE:VLTO opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.61.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veralto will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 12.29%.

In related news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $85,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,938.15. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,702.80. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,806 shares of company stock worth $381,351. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,737,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,916,000 after purchasing an additional 390,285 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Veralto by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,541,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,264,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,056 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Veralto by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,235,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,502 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veralto by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,856,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,224,000 after purchasing an additional 314,704 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

