Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Short Interest Update

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,680,000 shares, anincreaseof6,223.0% from the June 30th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VERI. UBS Group cut their target price on Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th.

Veritone Stock Down 3.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritone

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. Veritone has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a market cap of $101.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

